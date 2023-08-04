Crime Transit police arrest kids after alleged gel gun attack on Red Line Officials said a 49-year-old woman received injuries to her teeth during the incident.

A Red Line passenger was injured Thursday night when a group of kids allegedly fired several rounds of gel beads directly at her face, according to officials.

Transit Police tweeted about the incident, which happened around 9 p.m. Investigators said the victim, a 49-year-old woman, was on board a Red Line train at JFK Station when the juveniles entered and caused a commotion.

Police said the woman had asked the group to stop their rowdy behavior just before the alleged attack happened. The woman received injuries to her teeth, according to investigators.

(2/2) & located the offending juveniles. They were transported to TPDHQ and released to their parents/guardians. Gel guns were confiscated. Appropriate charges will be sought. Victim sustained injury to her teeth. https://t.co/ncH9V2oi63 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) August 4, 2023

A gel gun is a type of toy weapon similar to a paintball gun that shoots water-absorbing balls. They are not designed to cause injury.

Advertisement:

Police intercepted the suspects shortly after and transported them to Transit Police Headquarters before releasing them to their parents and guardians, according to officials.

The gel gun was confiscated, and the juveniles will face “appropriate charges,” according to authorities.