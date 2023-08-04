Transit police arrest kids after alleged gel gun attack on Red Line

Newsletter Signup
A Red Line passenger was injured Thursday night when a group of kids allegedly fired several rounds of gel beads directly at her face, according to officials.
Transit Police tweeted about the incident, which happened around 9 p.m. Investigators said the victim, a 49-year-old woman, was on board a Red Line train at JFK Station when the juveniles entered and caused a commotion.
Police said the woman had asked the group to stop their rowdy behavior just before the alleged attack happened. The woman received injuries to her teeth, according to investigators.
A gel gun is a type of toy weapon similar to a paintball gun that shoots water-absorbing balls. They are not designed to cause injury.
Police intercepted the suspects shortly after and transported them to Transit Police Headquarters before releasing them to their parents and guardians, according to officials.
The gel gun was confiscated, and the juveniles will face “appropriate charges,” according to authorities.
