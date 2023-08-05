Crime NH State Police investigate murder of Danville woman Denise Damato Coe was found dead in her home Thursday, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials in New Hampshire are investigating after a woman was found shot to death Thursday in her Danville home.

Denise Damato Coe, 59, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella. Following an autopsy, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Danville police officers discovered Damato Coe’s body late Thursday night when they responded to a call at a home on Back Road. No arrests have been announced and few details have been released. Officials said there was no threat to the public.

Investigators asked that anyone with information contact the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit by calling 603-223-3856 or emailing [email protected]. People can also call New Hampshire State Police Headquarters Communications office at 603-223-4381.

Danville is located in southeastern New Hampshire, about 45 miles north of Boston.