Chihuahua stolen from outside Whole Foods in Boston, police say

Boston police are asking for help identifying the person accused of stealing a Chihuahua from outside the Whole Foods in Fenway Saturday morning.
The tan-and-white-haired Chihuahua, named Alejandro, was taken around 10:30 a.m. near the area of 15 Westland Ave., according to a Facebook post from the Boston Police Department.
The dog’s owner tied the chihuahua up outside the grocery store while she shopped, according to WCVB. The owner was gone for about 15 minutes when Alejandro was stolen.
BPD said the dog was last seen near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, also known as Mass. & Cass, around 11 a.m.
A surveillance picture captured the suspect walking the Chihuahua. In the picture, the person is wearing light blue pants and a black hoodie with a gray hood and orange sleeves.
Anyone with information regarding the Chihuahua’s whereabouts or the suspect is urged to call District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.
Community members who’d like to assist the investigation anonymously can also call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
