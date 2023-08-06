Crime Man charged with murder for fatal shooting in Myles Standish State Forest A 25-year-old New Bedford man was killed.

State Police arrested a 20-year-old man Saturday for fatally shooting a New Bedford man in Myles Standish State Forest last month.

John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo was arrested Saturday for the murder of Robert Aponte-Flores on July 12.

Police charged John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo with one count of murder in connection with the death of 25-year-old Robert Aponte-Flores, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said in a press release Sunday.

On July 12 around 2:40 p.m., Plymouth police responded to the state forest for reports of a shooting during which a man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the release said. There, they found Aponte-Flores, and took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead as a result of his injuries.

Multiple witnesses told police that Monteiro Macedo and Aponte-Flores got into “an altercation” in the park’s picnic area before the shooting, the release said. This led police to obtain a warrant for Monteiro Macedo’s arrest.

Police originally arrested a different person after the shooting, but released the person after determining they weren’t the shooter.

Police arrested Monteiro Macedo without incident at a New Bedford apartment Saturday afternoon just before 4 p.m., the release said. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday in Plymouth District Court.