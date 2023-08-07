Crime Body found at public works facility in Boston Department of Public Works employees reportedly discovered a human arm in trash collected downtown near Arlington Station.

A body was found Monday morning at a Public Works Department facility in Boston’s South End, according to police. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Boston police were called to 400 Frontage Rd. around 10:10 a.m. for a report that a body had been found, police spokesperson John Boyle said Monday evening. The Chief Medical Examiner’s office took custody of the body, and will likely perform an autopsy on it Tuesday, he said.

No further information about the discovery of the body or the victim has been released. Boyle said authorities would release more information once the autopsy has been completed.

WBZ-TV I-Team sources told the news station the body was discovered when department workers were dumping a pile of trash that had been picked up and a human arm fell out.

The GPS on the city’s garbage truck indicated that the trash was picked up on Winchester Street near the intersection with Arlington Street, just a few blocks south of Arlington Station in downtown Boston, WBZ-TV reported.

A complaint near that location was made on the Boston 311 app at 9:17 a.m. Monday with a picture of a shopping cart containing a blue bin, the news station reported. Trash collectors reportedly picked the garbage up, leading to the discovery of the body.

A body was found at 400 Frontage Rd. in Boston. It was reportedly found in trash picked up near the intersection of Winchester and Arlington Street in downtown Boston. – Google Maps

The Public Works Department uses 400 Frontage Rd. as its Central Maintenance Facility.