Crime Driver hit pedestrian on Seaport sidewalk on purpose, police say “This is extraordinarily dangerous conduct, particularly in a residential and destination area heavy with patrons exiting restaurants and bars,” Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden said.

A Hyde Park woman is facing charges after officials say she drove onto a Seaport sidewalk and struck a pedestrian, whom she then attacked.

Emily Verrochi, 28, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court last Monday on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, and resisting arrest, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release. Reached by phone, her lawyer declined to comment on the charges.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the corner of Northern Avenue and Harborview Lane at about 2:15 a.m. on July 30 for a single-car crash and possible physical altercation, the DA’s office said. At the scene, officers found a heavily damaged Nissan Altima.

According to the press release, witnesses told police they saw Verrochi driving erratically in the street and then onto the sidewalk, where she struck a pedestrian. She allegedly told police she was a passenger in the car, not the driver, and that two other passengers had assaulted her and fled after the crash.

However, the DA’s office said surveillance footage showed Verrochi driving alone, making u-turns and passing the same group of people multiple times. Officials said the video then shows Verrochi driving onto the sidewalk and striking a man before getting out of her car and attacking him.

According to the press release, Verrochi then returned to her car, made a u-turn, and hit a fire hydrant and light pole while fleeing the scene.

The DA’s office said she resisted arrest and caused state troopers to fall to the ground, adding that Verrochi sustained minor facial injuries during the incident.

The victim, who claimed not to know Verrochi, also sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

“This is extraordinarily dangerous conduct, particularly in a residential and destination area heavy with patrons exiting restaurants and bars,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “To place pedestrians who are simply enjoying a Boston summer evening in such imminent danger is beyond irresponsible — it is reckless and, potentially, lethal. I’m grateful the victim sustained no serious injuries and that others weren’t hurt.”

Hayden’s office said Verrochi has a 10-page record and has been convicted of several assault and battery charges. A judge last week set her bail at $1,000 and ordered her to stay away from the victim and the Seaport neighborhood.

Verrochi is due back in court on Oct. 13.