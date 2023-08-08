Crime 3 men facing charges in Kingston lumber attack Police arrested John Figlioli, 71, of Plymouth; Barry Figlioli, 66, of Kingston; and Colin Chromy, 60, of Kingston on a number of assault and battery charges.

Kingston police arrested three suspects late last week for allegedly beating up an elderly victim and striking them with a piece of lumber in a dispute over money.

Police received a call about a serious assault at the victim’s residence within the Rocky Nook neighborhood of Kingston on Friday at 12:28 a.m., Det. Lt. Michael Skowyra, a spokesperson for the department, wrote in an email.

The victim and the suspects knew each other, he said. Police believe the incident started as a disagreement over money with name-calling over the phone, followed by the suspects showing up at the victim’s home.

Emergency responders transported the victim to an area hospital “with significant injuries, including what appears to be a serious head injury and several broken bones,” a release noted.

Skowyra added by email that the victim’s injuries, which were still being assessed, appeared to be “long-lasting, but not life-threatening.”

An extensive investigation led police to identify and arrest three men in connection to the incident. Police arrested one man without incident in Carver but had to secure warrants from Plymouth District Court to arrest the other two men who each allegedly refused to answer the door at their respective addresses, despite appearing to be home at the time.

Police noted that residents of a small residential street off Main Street may have noticed a large police presence surrounding two homes Friday around 7 p.m.

At one of the homes, police said they loudly announced their presence and possession of a warrant, but the suspect refused to open to the door. Authorities forced their way in and arrested the man without incident. The third suspect exited his own home at this time, as well, allowing police to take him into custody.

Skowyra identified the suspects as John Figlioli, 71, of Plymouth; Barry Figlioli, 66, of Kingston; and Colin Chromy, 60, of Kingston.

All three men are facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a victim age 60 or older, assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury on a victim age 60 or older, assault and battery on a victim over 60 years old, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, and assault and battery.

At their arraignment in Plymouth District Court on Monday, each suspect pleaded not guilty, Skowyra confirmed. They were released on personal recognizance pending future appearances in court.