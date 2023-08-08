Crime Karen Read’s parents and brother speak out on murder case "There are a handful of people … who know what happened," Read's father told Boston 25 News. Karen Read appeared in Norfolk County Superior Court for a pre-trial hearing on May 3. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

In a new interview with Boston 25 News, the parents of Karen Read, the Mansfield woman charged in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe, echo her attorneys’ arguments that their daughter is being framed, disputing the prosecution’s evidence to the contrary.

Read is accused of striking O’Keefe with her car and leaving him outside to die during a blizzard on Jan. 29, 2022. She faces charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of a collision causing injury and death.

That night, Read was dropping O’Keefe off at the Canton residence of a fellow Boston police officer, Brian Albert, when prosecutors allege she backed over him with her car. Read’s defense team has forcefully maintained her innocence, offering the narrative that O’Keefe was attacked inside Albert’s home after Read dropped him off.

Karen Read’s parents, William and Janet Read, doubled down on this claim in the interview with Boston 25’s Ted Daniel, who spoke with Read’s brother as well. They argued that records of O’Keefe’s injuries, which included multiple skull fractures, lacerations on his eyelid and the back of his head, and six cuts on his right forearm, are more consistent with a fight — and dog bites — than with being run over by a car.

“I think John O’Keefe entered that house, was sucker punched, a fight ensued, and he was overwhelmed,” William Read said, echoing his daughter’s defense team’s contention that O’Keefe was beaten, attacked by Albert’s dog, and then dragged out of the house to the place where he was found the next morning.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office has called this theory “fanciful,” noting that eight people inside the home and three outside said that O’Keefe never entered that night. Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Adam C. Lally added during a May court appearance that a medical examiner observed no signs that O’Keefe had been involved in a fight or physical altercation, attributing his arm injuries to scratches from a blunt object.

According to the district attorney’s office, police found plastic pieces of broken taillight near the spot where O’Keefe’s body was found. Police also found damage to Read’s passenger-side taillight, they’ve said.

In the interview, her parents argue that Read damaged her taillight hours after prosecutors say she struck O’Keefe, while backing out of his driveway on her way to go look for him. The Reads say Ring camera footage of O’Keefe’s driveway from the night of his death support this argument, but police dispute that the security footage actually shows Read’s car hitting O’Keefe’s at all. Police have also said they found no damage to O’Keefe’s car consistent with this type of accident.

Read’s parents said that she and O’Keefe “seemed to be in a happy place” at the time of his death. Boston 25 played surveillance footage of the couple embracing at a Canton bar just hours before O’Keefe’s death, and the Reads asserted that Karen would never have harmed her boyfriend.

“My sense is that there are a handful of people — influential people — who know what happened,” William Read said. “My daughter will be free. That’s what I believe.”

In a statement to Boston 25 News, the Norfolk County DA’s office said that claims of a coverup “have been systematically refuted by evidence submitted to Norfolk Superior Court and provided to the defense.”

Karen Read is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 15 for a status hearing.