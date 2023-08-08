Crime Lynn high school soccer coach arrested for alleged sex crimes with students Oscar Juarez, 38, is accused of soliciting two students to have sexual relationships with him.

A soccer coach at Lynn Classical High School was arrested Monday and arraigned on charges of sex-related crimes with students, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker announced on Tuesday.

Oscar Juarez of Saugus, a girls’ junior varsity soccer coach at the high school, allegedly sent unsolicited pornographic images of himself to an 18-year-old student and former player on his team.

Juarez, 38, is also accused of soliciting a sexual relationship with that student and another underage student, as well as groping a third student, also underage.

Juarez pleaded not guilty on Monday to felony charges of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and distributing pornographic material, as well as misdemeanor reckless endangerment of a child. He was ordered held in the Middleton House of Correction on $10,000 cash bail and barred from reaching out to any of the victims or witnesses in the case, contacting any minors other than his own children, and possessing any dangerous weapons.

He is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 7 for a pretrial conference.