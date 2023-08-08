Crime Salem man charged in woman’s disappearance and murder Pablo Vicente, 33, of Salem, was arraigned on Tuesday.

Salem police arrested a local man in connection to the disappearance and murder of his partner, Nayeli Nieves, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller announced on Tuesday.

Pablo Vicente, 33, of Salem, was arraigned on Tuesday and reportedly held without bail on a murder charge.

Nieves was 20 years old and had two young children, Tucker and Miller said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. The children are currently in state custody.

Nieves’s death is “another example of terrible domestic violence, a young mother taken by violence from her partner,” Tucker said.

Officials did not go into further detail on Vicente and Nieves’s relationship, but The Boston Globe reported that Vicente is the father of Nieves’s children.

Miller said police “have been called for this victim and this perpetrator before” several years ago. “I believe there was a restraining order,” he said.

Salem police received a report on Monday that “the woman had been harmed,” according to a release. Along with state police, they investigated and found “evidence of foul play.”

Authorities are still searching for Nieves’s body, Tucker and Miller said.