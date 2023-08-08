Crime Teens, 13 and 15, charged after Macy’s worker stabbed at Downtown Crossing Police charged both teenagers with assault and battery.

Boston police arrested two teenage boys near Downtown Crossing on Monday following a stabbing incident at the Macy’s at 450 Washington St.

According to a news release from police, the teenagers — ages 13 and 15 — were behaving aggressively towards a Macy’s security guard, beating him with pillows. Then one of the teens held a knife to the guard’s stomach, and when the guard tried to disarm him, the boys punched him and cut his hand with the knife, according to police.

The teens also attacked a second security guard trying to help their colleague, police said.

Police said they responded to a call from Macy’s security around 5:30 p.m. and spotted one of the two suspects leaving the scene. When they tried to stop him, “a struggle ensued, and officers were able to place the suspect into handcuffs,” the release notes. The second suspect was also nearby, and police reported taking him into custody without incident. Police said they recovered knives from both suspects.

The security guard was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both boys were charged with Delinquent to wit; Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon to Wit Knife, and Delinquent to wit; Assault and Battery. They are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.