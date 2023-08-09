Crime $10,000 reward offered for fugitive ‘bad breath rapist’ The reward is being offered for help in locating Tuen Kit Lee, who fled while on trial in 2007 for kidnaping and rape. State police are asking for the public's help in locating the fugitive "bad breath rapist." Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information regarding a fugitive known as the “bad breath rapist.”

Tuen Kit Lee of Quincy fled while on trial in 2007 for kidnapping and raping a young woman in 2005, and was convicted in absentia, according to police.

While masked, Lee kidnapped and violently raped a waitress that worked at his family’s Quincy restaurant, Kogawa, police said. Lee was later identified by the waitress because, police say, she recognized his particularly foul-smelling breath. Lee was dubbed the “bad breath rapist,” by the media.

Lee was arrested for kidnapping and rape, and faced a life sentence if convicted. He posted $100,000 cash bail and was not in custody during the trial.

He was last seen when he testified in Norfolk Superior Court in 2007, police said. Lee failed to return to court for closing arguments and has not been seen since.

Lee would be 54-years-old today.

Anyone with information about Lee’s whereabouts is urged to contact the state police or the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-833-677-3171. Callers will not be asked questions about their citizenship status, state police said.