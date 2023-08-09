Crime Man charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing his mother in New Hampshire James Coe allegedly shot and killed his mother, Denise Damato-Coe, in her Danville home on Aug. 3.

Authorities arrested and charged a 20-year-old man Wednesday who was on the run from police after he allegedly shot and killed his mother in New Hampshire earlier this month.

Police have charged James Coe with second degree murder for allegedly killing 59-year-old Denise Damato-Coe in her Danville home on Aug. 3, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said in a press release.

Police found Damato-Coe’s body in her home late that evening after they responded to a 911 call for help, the release said. The next day, the Chief Medical Examiner’s office determined that she died of gunshot wounds, and that the manner of her death was homicide.

On Wednesday, a judge issued a warrant for Coe’s arrest in connection with his mother’s death, the release said. Authorities arrested him in Revere, Mass., that evening.

In addition to murder, police charged Coe with falsifying physical evidence and for being a fugitive from justice.

Coe will be arraigned in the near future in Chelsea District Court, the release said. There will then be court proceedings regarding his potential extradition to New Hampshire.