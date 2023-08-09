Crime ‘Just get the puppy back’: $5,000 reward offered for Chihuahua stolen outside Whole Foods Alejandro, a tan-and-white-haired Chihuahua, was allegedly tied up outside the grocery store for 15 minutes when he was taken. A person is accused of stealing a Chihuahua from a Whole Foods near Fenway. Boston Police Department

A $5,000 reward is being offered for the return of a Chihuahua allegedly stolen from outside a Boston Whole Foods Market on Saturday.

George Regan, CEO of Regan Communications Group, is offering $2,500 for the return of the pet, and the dog’s owner is matching his donation.

Police say the tan-and-white-haired Chihuahua, Alejandro, was taken while his owner, traveling nurse Shelley Vermani, shopped inside the Whole Foods near Fenway.

Alejandro, known as Jandro, was tied up near the area of 15 Westland Ave. for about 15 minutes before Vermani returned to find him gone, Vermani said.

“I knew right away that he was stolen,” Vermani said. “I just was hysterically sobbing.”

An image obtained by the police shows a person in a black hoodie with a gray hood and orange sleeves walking Jandro away at 10:30 a.m.

Jandro was last seen near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, also known as Mass. & Cass, at 11 a.m.

Police asked for the public’s help in locating the missing Chihuahua in a Facebook Post on Saturday.

Regan, recently named one of the most influential people in Boston, decided to donate the reward after hearing Vermani’s story.

“I offered $2,500. No questions asked. Just get the puppy back,” Regan said.

“Life’s pretty short. Just do the right thing.”

The $2,500 will be matched by Vermani for a total of $5,000 given to whoever can bring the dog home safely.

Vermani, whose had Jandro for eight years, has been in a “daze” since he’s been gone. Unable to sleep or eat, Vermani shared that she’s lost nearly four pounds since Saturday.

Jandro recently underwent dental surgery and Vermani is worried whoever has him won’t provide him the necessary care. Jandro is also typically unable to eat or drink if he’s in an unfamiliar space.

“In my head, I’m just imagining that he doesn’t feel safe and comfortable and that he’s going to dehydrate and starve,” Vermani said.

The police currently don’t have any leads, Vermani said, but Regan’s been told officers are diligently searching. Boston Acting Mayor Ed Flynn also reached out to Vermani, Regan said, to assure her that police are taking the investigation seriously.

“This woman is a nurse. She comes to Boston to help us. Brings her eight-year-old puppy. And this is the way we treat her?” Regan said.

“That’s not Boston Strong, that’s Boston Weak.”

Anyone with information regarding Jandro’s whereabouts should contact District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.

Community members who’d like to assist the investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).