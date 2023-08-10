Crime Barnstable sheriff’s deputy arrested and charged by State Police The sheriff's deputy was pulled over and arrested last month on Route 28 in Bourne in response to a call from a motorist.

A Barnstable Deputy Sheriff was pulled over last month and now faces two charges, according to the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and threats to commit a crime, according to a press release from Barnstable police shared on Facebook Thursday.

On July 29, the officer was pulled over by Massachusetts State Police troopers on Route 28 in Bourne and arrested in response to a call from a motorist, the post said.

Barnstable police said that the deputy has been placed on administrative leave and the office is conducting their own internal investigation in addition to the state police’s.

Advertisement:

The officer’s name has not been released.