Crime Boston doctor arrested for allegedly performing lewd act in front of 14-year-old girl on flight from Hawaii Dr. Sudipta Mohanty, 33, is a doctor at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. A Boston doctor was charged for allegedly masturbating in front of a 14-year-old girl on a Hawaiian Airlines flight in May 2022. Lucy Pemoni/AP Photo

A Boston doctor is facing a criminal charge for allegedly masturbating in front of a 14-year-old girl on a flight from Hawaii to Boston in May 2022.

Authorities arrested and charged 33-year-old Sudipta Mohanty with one count of lewd, indecent, and obscene acts while in a special aircraft jurisdiction on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a press release.

On May 27, 2022, Mohanty flew from Honolulu to Boston with “a female companion” on a Hawaiian Airlines flight, the release said. During the flight, he was seated next to a 14-year-old girl.

About halfway through the flight, the victim noticed that Mohanty had covered himself with a blanket up to his neck, and that his leg was bouncing up and down, the release said. A short time later, the victim allegedly looked over and saw that the blanket was on the floor, no longer covering Mohanty, and that he was masturbating.

An affidavit about the incident said that Mohanty’s companion, who was also seated next to him, was his partner, Universal Hub reported. She reportedly remained asleep during the incident.

The victim moved to an empty seat in a different row for the remainder of the flight, the release said. She was traveling with her grandparents, who were seated nearby in a different row, Universal Hub reported.

After arriving in Boston, the victim told her family what happened, and law enforcement was notified, the release said.

“Everyone, especially children, has the absolute right to not be exposed to lewd conduct when they are traveling,” Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said in the release. “If you engage in the type of illicit behavior alleged here, you will be caught and held accountable wherever it happens.”

Who is Dr. Sudipta Mohanty

Mohanty is a primary care doctor at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in their Boston primary care clinic. A spokesperson for the hospital said Thursday that they are aware of the allegations.

“This individual is on leave and not currently practicing at BIDMC. We are unable to comment further on personnel matters,” the hospital said in a statement.

When asked about the incident by the FBI earlier this year, Mohanty denied the allegation, and said he had no recollection of doing such a thing, The Messenger reported. Investigators identified him using airline and driver’s license records, along with the victim’s account.

When reached by phone by The Messenger Thursday, Mohanty gave no comment and said he was working on getting a lawyer, the news outlet reported. He is reportedly a Cambridge resident.

What happens next

Mohanty appeared in federal court Thursday and was released with conditions, the release said.

Those conditions were that he stay away from minors and any places they might gather, including “schools, parks, playgrounds, libraries, fast food restaurants, etc,” Universal Hub reported. He was also ordered not to contact any witnesses in the case, with the exception of his partner.

The lewd acts on an aircraft charge provides for a sentence of up to 90 days in prison, up to one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5,000.

It is unclear whether Mohanty will remain employed by Beth Israel Deaconess, or how the charges will affect his license to practice medicine.

Last year, a Florida man was arrested and charged with the same crime after he touched his penis in front of a 21-year-old woman on a flight from Newark to Boston. He pleaded guilty to the charge, but it is unclear whether he has been sentenced.