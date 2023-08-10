Boston police seek suspect in armed carjacking downtown

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to an armed carjacking downtown this week.
In a release, authorities described the suspect as a white man with facial hair, between the ages of 30 and 40.
The suspect was allegedly armed with a knife during the incident Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m. in the area of 37 Merrimac St.
The man wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a large white “Under Armor” logo on the chest, blue jeans, black and gray sneakers, and a black backpack at the time of the carjacking, police said.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to contact District A-1 detectives at 617-343-4571.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.