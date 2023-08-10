Crime Boston police seek suspect in armed carjacking downtown Authorities described the suspect as a white man with facial hair, between the ages of 30 and 40. The suspect is described as a white man with facial hair, between 30 and 40 years of age. Boston Police Department

Boston police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to an armed carjacking downtown this week.

In a release, authorities described the suspect as a white man with facial hair, between the ages of 30 and 40.

The suspect was allegedly armed with a knife during the incident Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m. in the area of 37 Merrimac St.

The man wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a large white “Under Armor” logo on the chest, blue jeans, black and gray sneakers, and a black backpack at the time of the carjacking, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to contact District A-1 detectives at 617-343-4571.