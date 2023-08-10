18-year-old Nashua man arrested for felony sexual assault

Newsletter Signup
Police in New Hampshire arrested an 18-year-old Nashua man for sexual assault in connection with a May 2023 incident.
Nashua police charged Canden Sims with felony aggravated sexual assault, police said in a press release Thursday.
On May 19, police received a report about a sexual assault on a woman by “an unknown male” that happened May 8, the release said. They later identified Sims as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Sims later turned himself in, the release said, but it is unclear when. He will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Sept. 14.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Nashua police at (603)-589-1665.
