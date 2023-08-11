Crime Hit-and-run in South Boston leaves pedestrian with serious injuries Police say a sedan hit the pedestrian, "propelling him through the air," before fleeing the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

Police say a driver struck a pedestrian on Columbia Road in South Boston early Thursday morning, seriously injuring him, and then fled the scene.

First responders received a report around 2:24 a.m. that a car had hit someone at the Exit 14 ramp from I-93 onto Columbia Road.

A state police sergeant was the first to arrive on the scene and administered first aid to the pedestrian, an unnamed 30-year-old man. Emergency responders arrived and transported the man to Boston Medical Center. Police reported on Thursday that he was expected to survive his injuries.

“The red sedan, which is a possible Honda Accord with dual tail pipes, struck the pedestrian, propelling him through the air further across the road,” police reported. “Immediately after hitting the victim, the driver of the red sedan continued eastbound, fleeing at a high rate of speed.”

Officials say there was another car on the road at the time, a white SUV that also left the scene after the crash.

State police are investigating the hit-and-run and encourage anyone with information about the crash, the red sedan, or the white SUV to call the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County at 617-727-8817.