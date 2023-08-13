Crime Former fire chief indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $28K Thomas Coulombe is accused of submitting false and inflated reimbursement requests and allegedly stealing funds from three non-profit fire associations.

Former Ware Fire Chief Thomas Coulombe was indicted by a Hampshire County grand jury for allegedly embezzling more than $28,000 from the town and three regional fire associations, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

Coulombe will be charged with four counts of larceny over $1,200, the OIG said Friday.

The investigation of Coulombe began as a result of an anonymous tip, according to officials.

Coulombe was the Ware fire chief from 2002 to 2019. The indictment alleges that between 2014 and 2019, he submitted false reimbursement requests for altered receipts. The OIG said that as a result, Coulombe allegedly stole more than $3,700 from the town of Ware.

During his time as fire chief, Coulombe also served as the treasurer of three regional non-profit fire associations. Between 2013 and 2020, Coulombe allegedly embezzled more than $24,000 from the associations while serving as treasurer, according to officials.

The OIG said the findings of the investigation were shared with the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, which referred the matter to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office to “avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.”

No arraignment date for Coulombe has been set, according to officials.