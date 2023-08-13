Crime Quincy man arrested after attacking woman, trying to take off her clothes in South End, police say The suspect allegedly grabbed the woman from behind and began punching her head while he sat on top of her.

A 35-year-old man was arrested in the South End on two charges after allegedly assaulting a woman, according to Boston police.

Amos Sykes of Quincy was charged with indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over and assault and battery after he was seen hitting a woman in the area of W. Canton Street on Saturday at 9 p.m., according to a police press release.

Sykes allegedly grabbed a woman from behind and began punching her head while he sat on top of her, according to police. Police said Sykes attempted to take off the victim’s clothes when a witness intervened.

Advertisement:

The witness and Sykes were fighting when officers arrived, according to police. Police say Sykes fled on foot and was immediately apprehended.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (617) 343-5619 or (617) 343-4400. You can also reach out to the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).