Crime Revere man sentenced to 18-20 years for manslaughter, other charges John Brooks, 35, of Dorchester, was killed during an altercation in 2019 outside Revere's Cinco de Mayo restaurant.

A Revere man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Dorchester’s John Brooks, 35, in 2019, as well as other charges, authorities said Friday.

Jorge Cordova, 25, was sentenced by Suffolk Superior Court Judge Jackie Cowin Thursday to 18-20 years in state prison followed by two years of probation, according to a statement from Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

On July 18, 2019, Brooks and a friend were in an altercation with four younger men and a woman outside the Cinco de Mayo restaurant in Revere.

“During the altercation, which was captured on video, Cordova withdrew a black and silver firearm from his waistband and shot Brooks once in the abdomen before fleeing the scene on foot,” the statement said.

Advertisement:

Authorities said Brooks received life-sustaining treatment for five days at Massachusetts General Hospital before dying from his injuries on July 23.

The next day, Cordova was arrested in Dorchester, where a black and silver .45 caliber Taurus handgun was recovered from the room detectives found him in, prosecutors said.

Hayden’s office reported that the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory found that a .45 caliber cartridge casing from the shooting scene in Revere had been fired from the same Taurus handgun.

Hayden expressed sympathy for the Brooks family.

“My deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of Mr. Brooks, whose life ended far too early at the hands of someone carrying an illegal firearm and using it to terrible effect,” he said. “Once again, we see the tragic results of too many firearms in the hands of too many people willing to use them.”