Crime Three teenagers arrested for randomly assaulting a person downtown, police say Three juvenile males are facing two charges for the Monday night assault, police said.

Three juvenile males were arrested on two charges for allegedly assaulting a person downtown, according to Boston police.

The victim was treated for lacerations and multiple bruises but refused further medical evaluation.

Two 14 year olds and a 15-year-old were arrested for randomly attacking a victim in the area of 375 Washington Street on Monday night, police said.

Police responded to a report of an assault and battery in progress at around 8 p.m., and found the victim being treated by EMS when they arrived.

As officers were being given a description of the suspects, one of the suspects rode their bikes toward police. The suspect dismounted the bike and shoved it at police before fleeing. Police eventually caught up to arrest them as well as the other two suspects involved.

Advertisement:

The three teenagers have been charged with affray as well as assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for attempting to stomp the victim’s hands or fingers with a shoe-covered foot.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.