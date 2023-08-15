Crime Motorcyclist strikes elderly couple in Cape Cod, flees into woods, police say The couple were leaving a Falmouth restaurant on Monday night when they were struck by a motorcyclist.

Police are currently searching for a motorcyclist who allegedly struck two pedestrians before fleeing into the Cape Cod woods, WCVB reported.

An elderly couple left the Greek restaurant Estia in Falmouth around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Estia manager Demetri Markantonis told Boston.com. As the pair crossed the street, a motorcyclist struck them.

The crash left the couple “responsive,” but “in clear discomfort,” Markantonis said, and they were taken to the hospital by emergency medical services after the crash.

“They were injured in the collision and the cyclist stayed on the scene for about the first 10 minutes,” Markantonis said. “Once the police showed up there after the cyclist kind of disappeared unnoticed.”

The motorcyclist reportedly fled on foot, leaving the vehicle behind.

“The motorcycle was in pretty bad shape at that point,” Marknatonis said. “I don’t even know if it was operational but he just left it behind, taking out what he needed.”

While the motorcyclist was on the scene, he mainly “stood quietly off to the side,” and appeared to be making a phone call, Markantonis recounted.

“Myself and another onlooker realized that he had probably slipped behind the property and attempted to run away from the scene,” Markantonis said. “We ran out to see if we could find him, but he was gone, and it was quite dark at that point. He was wearing all black.”

Police have yet to locate the motorcyclist.