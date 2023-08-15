Crime Police: Suspect in Medford assault cut off ankle bracelet, is now at large Nature Moncoeur, 18, of Somerville is a suspect in an alleged assault near Tufts last month. Meford police are looking for Nature Moncoeur, 18, of Somerville. Medford Police Department

Medford police issued an alert Monday about a suspect in a reported assault last month, who allegedly violated his probation by removing his ankle monitor.

Police request any information related to the whereabouts of 18-year-old Nature Moncoeur of Somerville.

There is an outstanding warrant for his arrest after he cut off his GPS ankle monitor, police said.

The alleged assault took place on Royall Street in Medford on July 2.

Authorities previously charged Moncoeur with assault and battery and attempted kidnapping charges for an incident in which a woman reported that she suffered minor injuries after a man followed her, grabbed her, and struck her repeatedly.

Advertisement:

After struggling with the suspect, the woman was able to fight him off and scream loudly, prompting him to take off down Royall Street toward College Avenue, according to police.

Medford police later identified Moncoeur as the suspect and arrested him at his residence on Powder House Boulevard.

Medford police urge anyone with any information related to Moncoeur’s location or this case to contact them at 781-391-6767.