Springfield shooting was a ‘heinous and cowardly’ act: Neighbor shot grandmother and children before killing himself, DA says

New details have emerged about the tragic killing of a grandmother and the wounding of two of her grandchildren in Springfield Monday afternoon.

Victor Nieves allegedly broke into the Springfield apartment below his own and shot a grandmother and two children before killing himself Monday afternoon.

Authorities’ investigation indicates that 34-year-old Springfield resident Victor Nieves allegedly forced his way into the apartment below his own at 174 Berkshire Ave. and shot the people inside before turning the gun on himself, the Hampden County District Attorney’s office said in a press release Tuesday.

Nieves allegedly killed 52-year-old Springfield resident Kim Fairbanks, who was taking care of her three grandchildren when Nieves broke in, the release said. He also allegedly shot and killed a dog that was in the apartment.

Nieves allegedly shot two of the children — a 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl, the release said. First responders took the 10-year-old to Baystate Medical Center Monday, but she was later air-lifted to Boston Children’s Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The 12 year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds, but is in stable condition at Baystate Medical Center, the release said. First responders took the third child, a 5-year-old boy, to Baystate, where he was evaluated and found to be uninjured. All three children are siblings.

Police responded to the home around 2:40 p.m. Monday afternoon for a report of shots fired, the release said. They found Nieves, Fairbanks, and the dog dead at the scene. They then found the three children in a bedroom of the home and quickly rushed them to the hospital.

“This is unequivocally one of the most heinous and cowardly acts to which I’ve had to bear witness as District Attorney,” Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in the release.

Shock and grief in the Springfield community

“This is an absolute tragedy, and I am praying for this family,” Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said in the release. “In my forty plus years at the Springfield Police Department, this is one of the most heart-wrenching incidents I can remember.”

The release did not speak to Nieves’ potential motive or how well he knew Fairbanks and her family, but Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno called the attack “unprovoked” in a statement Tuesday. He also said he’s in touch with the children’s mother.

“This senseless act of violence has left such a huge gaping hole in our family,” a friend of the family said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Nieves’ Facebook profile indicates that he leaves behind a daughter. Police reportedly told MassLive that Nieves’ criminal record consisted of a motor vehicle charge from 2017 and an illegal gun charge from 2011.

Earlier on Monday, authorities held a press conference addressing “a recent uptick” in shootings and homicides in Springfield.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting. They previously said the location of the shooting was 176 Berkshire Ave.

“[Kim] was one of a kind. Nothing but good and funny memories with her,” another Facebook user said of Fairbanks.