Crime 71-year-old Marblehead woman sentenced for fatal 2022 crash at Newbury farm stand Janet Bach of Marblehead struck and killed 47-year-old Susan Sforza Nico last May, and seriously injured two others. The Sforza family-run Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center closed last May following the death and Susan Sforza Nico. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe

A 71-year-old Marblehead woman has been sentenced for a 2022 crash at a Newbury farm stand that killed a woman who was working there and injured two others, according to the Essex District Attorney’s office.

Janet Bach of Marblehead received an 18-month suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a motor vehicle homicide charge, officials said.

The May, 2022 crash killed 47-year-old Susan Sforza Nico of Seabrook, who was working for Sforza Family Farm, her family’s business.

Susan Sforza Nico, 47, of Seabrook, N.H. was an owner the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center. – Byfield Greenhouse

Bach’s SUV had lurched into reverse and smashed through a greenhouse wall before striking Sforza Nico, officials said.

The crash also hospitalized a 57-year-old man and 8 year-old-girl with serious injuries, officials said.

The district attorney’s office said Bach will serve three years of probation, lose her license for 15 years, and must reimburse $8,700 in funeral expenses for the victim.

Additionally, Bach has been ordered to perform 200 hours of community service, according to officials.

The Commonwealth sought a two-and-a-half year sentence, suspended during a three-year probationary period while Bach’s attorney requested two years of probation with no possibility of jail time, the district attorney’s office said.

The Sforza family permanently closed the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center after 40 years of business following Sforza Nico’s death.