Crime Boston police arrest four 13-year-olds following alleged random attack, the second such assault this week Police arrested three teenage boys earlier this week on similar charges of attacking a random victim.

Boston police arrested four teenagers on Wednesday after what they say was the second unprovoked attack by juveniles in the city this week.

According to police, a group of teens approached a random victim near District Avenue in the South Bay mall area on Wednesday night, and some of them began punching and kicking the victim. As police officers were speaking with the victim and then attempting to place two of the suspects under arrest, the group allegedly yelled at the victim and the officers, and blocked the street.

Police charged four 13-year-olds with resisting arrest. Two of the boys arrested were also charged with assault and battery and affray. A third boy was additionally charged with affray and disorderly conduct. And a girl was also charged with interference with a police officer and disorderly conduct, after allegedly interfering with the arrest of the third boy.

All four are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile District Court.

Wednesday’s arrests follow a similar incident Monday, which led to the arrest of three teenage boys. According to Boston police, the teenagers — two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old — attacked a random victim without provocation near Downtown Crossing, leaving him with bruises and cuts.

All three were arraigned on Tuesday, and two were charged with assault and battery. They were held on $500 bail and told to stay away from Downtown Crossing and the victim. Prosecutors are reviewing video footage and witness statements before they decide whether to charge the third teen.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, the victim of Monday’s attack was walking along Washington Street when he made eye contact with one of the boys, who asked him, “Why are you f—ing staring at me?” The victim said he started running away from the boys, but they caught up to him, and began hitting and kicking him.

Last week, on Aug. 8, Boston police arrested a 13-year-old and 15-year-old near Downtown Crossing after they allegedly attacked a Macy’s employee, cutting his hand with a knife.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden wrote in a press release that there have been “several” such random attacks by teens in the area “over the last few weeks.”