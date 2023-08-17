Crime Taunton man arrested after police pursuit through several communities During the chase, Luis Melo allegedly drove a stolen car and intentionally struck two police cars, officials said.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man on multiple charges Monday evening after three different police departments pursued him through several communities.

During the chase, Taunton resident Luis Melo allegedly drove a stolen car with a dog inside that didn’t belong to him and intentionally crashed into two police cars, multiple police departments said Thursday in a joint press release.

Mello faces charges including assault, negligent operation, animal cruelty, others, the release said. Mello was wanted on charges out of Wrentham and Fall River District Courts, officials said.

On Aug. 14 around 7:40 p.m., Middleborough police spotted a white Infiniti that was reported stolen out of Westport, the release said. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver — who was later identified as Melo — allegedly drove off.

Advertisement:

Mello stopped the vehicle to pick up a passenger — later identified as 30-year-old Middleborough resident Crystal Metta — before allegedly fleeing police again, officials said.

Police used a tire deflation device and succeeded in popping the Infiniti’s rear left tire, the release said. But Melo allegedly kept driving on a deflated tire.

Melo was pursued through Taunton and Raynham and allegedly struck two cruisers intentionally, the release said.

Police arrested Melo and Metta in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Raynham, the release said. Police found a small French Bulldog in the back of the stolen Infiniti that they believe doesn’t belong to either suspect.

Raynham police took the dog to the Lakeville Animal Shelter for evaluation.

The charges

Raynham police charged Melo with failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon,

failure to stop, a marked lanes violation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, animal cruelty, and receiving stolen property over $1,200.

Middleborough police charged him with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, speeding, failure to stop, a marked lanes violation, and a passing violation.

Advertisement:

Taunton police charged him with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, failure to stop, speeding, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage,

negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for police.

Raynham police also charged Metta with receiving stolen property over $1,200. She was also wanted on warrants out of Taunton, Wareham, and Attleboro District Courts.