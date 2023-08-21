Crime 19-year-old driver dies in crash after fleeing from troopers in Belchertown, police say The vehicle's engine block was found on the second floor of a home after the violent crash, according to state police.

A 19-year-old man who allegedly fled in his car from state police attempting to pull him over in Belchertown died after crashing his vehicle Sunday evening, according to a Massachusetts State Police press release.

Troopers tried to stop a 2011 Nissan Altima driving south on Route 202 at about 8:45 p.m. The driver sped off, ran a red light at the intersection of Route 9 and drove off the road, state police said.

His car hit a mulch bed before going airborne, according to police. The car also collided with a rock wall, a tree, a light post and a 2023 Jeep Wrangler that was parked in a residential driveway on North Main Street. The Altima finally came to a stop after it hit the home where the Jeep was parked, police reported.

Advertisement:

The driver was ejected from the Altima and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The force of the crash also hurled the engine block out of the car, going through the brick exterior of another home on North Main Street. Troopers said the engine block was found on the second floor of the residence.

Another vehicle, a 2020 Buick Envision that was parked near the Jeep, was also damaged during the crash. No one else was in the Altima or injured as a result of the collision.

State police didn’t reveal why they were pulling over the driver, whose identity has also not yet been released. The crash is still under investigation.