Crime Burglars target four Beacon Hill businesses over the weekend Security footage caught a suspect throwing a brick through one store's front window before ransacking it.

Four businesses on Charles Street in Beacon Hill were targeted in break-ins or attempted break-ins over the weekend, according to incident reports shared with Boston.com by Boston Police.

Security camera footage captured one of the break-ins, at Soodee, a clothing store located at 63A Charles St. According to police, the footage showed a man in black pants and a blue sweatshirt throwing a brick through the window, entering the store, and stealing the cash register late Saturday night.

Officers who responded to Soodee on Sunday morning observed “possible drops of blood” near the cash register, according to their report. The owner inventoried the store and reported a box of rings of unknown value stolen, plus an estimated $600 from the cash register.

Sunday morning, an employee reported a second burglary down the block at 96 Charles St., home to the clothing store Remy Creations. The employee told police she had found the store in disarray that morning, and reported an iPad stolen. Police noted in their report that a glass panel on the door had been shattered just below the doorknob.

The third burglary, at a rental storage facility at 53 Charles St., triggered the business’s alarm system early Monday morning. Officers responded to the building and contacted the owner, who provided them with security footage of a white, male suspect wearing black pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and sneakers. The incident report notes that the suspect shattered a window in the door to force it open, and stole an Apple laptop and about $200 cash.

The fourth burglary triggered an alarm early Monday morning around the same time as the third. Officers responded to the home goods store J. Grady Home at 133 Charles St., and found that a glass panel in the front door had been shattered, but the door was still locked. They were unable to immediately reach the owner.

All four incidents are under investigation by Boston Police. No arrests have been made.