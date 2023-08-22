Crime Man arrested for allegedly placing large rocks in a Kingston road, causing damage to vehicles

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly placing large rocks in the middle of a Kingston road repeatedly over the past 6 months, resulting in multiple car accidents, Kingston Police said.

Cameron Currier of Kingston was arrested and charged with 11 counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and nine counts of attempting to commit a crime after police say a camouflaged detective witnessed Currier place a rock in the middle of Pembroke Street (Route 27) on Monday night.

Standing in a wooded area off the roadway, police say the camouflaged detective watched a vehicle stop with its tailgate down, leave a large rock in the middle of the road, then pull onto nearby Reed Street. Investigators made contact with Currier on his porch about 10 minutes later, officials said. Currier allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle in question, but denied stopping on Pembroke Street.

Inconsistencies in his story and other probable causes led Currier to be arrested, police said.

The stakeout on Pembroke Street was a part of an ongoing investigation into the damage to several vehicles caused by rocks in the area of Route 27, “causing fluid spills, disabling vehicles, and even causing airbag deployments,” police said.

Kingston Police are asking anyone whose vehicle struck a rock in the roadway of Route 27 near Reed Street any time since February to contact Det. Lt. Michael Skowyra at 781-585-0523 ext. 6662.