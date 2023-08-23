Crime Two teens charged in fatal early evening stabbing at Lynn convenience store “My heart breaks for the family of the victim we lost tonight and for our community at this senseless act of violence.”

A teenager is being charged with murder in connection with a convenience store stabbing that claimed the life of another teen in Lynn Tuesday, officials said.

The victim was stabbed at the Alpha Convenience Store in Freeman Square at about 6 p.m., according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. They were rushed to Salem Hospital, where they died from their wounds, the DA’s office said in a press release.

Authorities are withholding the name of the teen who died until family and friends are notified, according to the release.

Two other teenagers have been arrested in connection with the stabbing. One will be charged with murder and arraigned as an adult in Lynn District Court, while the other, a juvenile, is being charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, the DA’s office said. Neither were identified in the press release.

The convenience store owner, Maksedur Khan, told WCVB that a fight broke out among a group of teens inside the shop. One of the teens was stabbed in the abdomen during the fight, he said.

“They know each other,” Khan told WCVB. “They just came and then they started punching each other.”

Lynn police detectives and Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the DA’s office are investigating the incident, officials said.

“My heart breaks for the family of the victim we lost tonight and for our community at this senseless act of violence,” Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson said in a statement Tuesday. He expressed support for the victim’s family and community members who were impacted.

“Our students starting a new school year in a few weeks should know that their safety is of primary concern to all of us,” Nicholson said. “I join the entire City in mourning the loss of this young person and in our resolve against all forms of violence.”