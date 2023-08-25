Crime 17-year-old arrested in shooting of 14-year-old in Fall River An investigation remains ongoing, but "current information indicates that the victim was not targeted and this may have been unintentional."

A 14-year-old boy is in “stable” condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the face Thursday night, according to Fall River police.

Officers responded to the Maple Gardens Housing Development around 8 p.m. for a report of shots fired, Fall River Police Sgt. Moses Pereira noted in an email.

Authorities transported the boy to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, but his condition was later updated to “stable.”

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the shooting, Pereira confirmed Friday morning.

The 17-year-old faces charges of assault and battery with a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a loaded firearm without a license to carry, carrying a firearm without a license to carry, and receiving stolen property.

Advertisement:

An investigation remains ongoing, but “current information indicates that the victim was not targeted and this may have been unintentional,” Pereira noted.