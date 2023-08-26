Crime Early morning shooting wounds 7 ahead of Caribbean festival The shooting happened on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester as crowds of people began to gather for J’ouvert.





Seven people were shot in Dorchester early Saturday morning as crowds of people gathered to celebrate J’ouvert, The Boston Globe reported.

The shootings happened at 10 Talbot Ave., near Blue Hill Avenue, around 7:44 a.m. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, and the victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment, Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle told the Globe.

Police said they recovered multiple firearms and made arrests, though details of the suspects had not been released as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

“It’s a very active scene,” Boyle told the Globe.

Boston 25 crews reported they saw the window of a Boys & Girls Club Van shot out.

J’ouvert is a daybreak party that kicks off the Caribbean Carnival Parade. It features music, dancing, and a parade. Gun violence has plagued Boston’s Caribbean festivities in previous years.

Last year, a man was seriously injured when he was shot following the Caribbean parade. A woman was shot and killed in the 2014 festivities, and a man was shot and killed in the 2015 J’ouvert celebration.