Crime Large fight breaks out at Dorchester’s South Bay mall, multiple people arrested Police said no one was injured in the fight, but they are still investigating.

A large fight broke out Sunday afternoon at South Bay mall in Dorchester, according to police.

Police responded to the mall at 4:52 p.m. for a report of a large fight, a Boston police spokesperson said. Multiple people were arrested, but no one was injured.

Multiple juveniles arrested at South Bay Shopping Center after disturbance involving dozens of kids near AMC Theatre. Movie-goers tell us they evacuated from theater as police tried to disperse crowd #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/ofjU2SqpPV — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) August 28, 2023

The spokesperson did not have any further information about the fight Sunday evening. Police are still investigating, he said.

Earlier this month, police arrested four 13-year-olds at the mall after they attacked a random victim. Late last month, six teens were arrested for attacking police officers at the mall.

Boston, MA – Video shows Boston Police from across the city as well as outside agencies once again responding to South Bay for large groups of youth fighting and attacking officers. Several have once again been arrested. Unknown on any injuries. 🎥: @spydaman617 pic.twitter.com/eTLIwLjgYR — Live Boston (@LiveBoston617) August 27, 2023

According to the Boston Herald, there has been “a dramatic increase” in juvenile crime near the mall. Boston 25 News also reported earlier this summer that open drug use is now common at the mall and causing problems for staff.