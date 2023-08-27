Large fight breaks out at Dorchester’s South Bay mall, multiple people arrested

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A large fight broke out Sunday afternoon at South Bay mall in Dorchester, according to police.
Police responded to the mall at 4:52 p.m. for a report of a large fight, a Boston police spokesperson said. Multiple people were arrested, but no one was injured.
The spokesperson did not have any further information about the fight Sunday evening. Police are still investigating, he said.
Earlier this month, police arrested four 13-year-olds at the mall after they attacked a random victim. Late last month, six teens were arrested for attacking police officers at the mall.
According to the Boston Herald, there has been “a dramatic increase” in juvenile crime near the mall. Boston 25 News also reported earlier this summer that open drug use is now common at the mall and causing problems for staff.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.