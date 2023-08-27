Crime Man arrested for stabbing person with screwdriver in Roxbury, police say 62-year-old Michael Josey was arrested after police caught him fleeing the scene of the stabbing with a screwdriver in his hand.

A 62-year-old man was arrested Saturday night for allegedly stabbing a person with a screwdriver in Roxbury, Boston Police said.

The victim is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said Michael Josey was arrested for assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon after allegedly stabbing a person with a screwdriver in the area of 439 Blue Hill Ave. and then fleeing the scene.

Police arrested Josey as he was leaving because he matched the suspects description and was holding a screwdriver, police said.

Josey is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.