Man arrested for stabbing person with screwdriver in Roxbury, police say

A 62-year-old man was arrested Saturday night for allegedly stabbing a person with a screwdriver in Roxbury, Boston Police said.
The victim is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said Michael Josey was arrested for assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon after allegedly stabbing a person with a screwdriver in the area of 439 Blue Hill Ave. and then fleeing the scene.
Police arrested Josey as he was leaving because he matched the suspects description and was holding a screwdriver, police said.
Josey is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.
