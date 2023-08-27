Crime

Man arrested for stabbing person with screwdriver in Roxbury, police say

62-year-old Michael Josey was arrested after police caught him fleeing the scene of the stabbing with a screwdriver in his hand.

By Lydia Evans

A 62-year-old man was arrested Saturday night for allegedly stabbing a person with a screwdriver in Roxbury, Boston Police said. 

The victim is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Police said Michael Josey was arrested for assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon after allegedly stabbing a person with a screwdriver in the area of 439 Blue Hill Ave. and then fleeing the scene. 

Police arrested Josey as he was leaving because he matched the suspects description and was holding a screwdriver, police said. 

Josey is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.