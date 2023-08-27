Child on bicycle hit by SUV in Marlborough, police searching for driver

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying an SUV driver who reportedly hit a child on a bicycle in Marlborough and fled the scene.
There are no available details about the extent of the child’s injuries, age, or gender.
A gray or light green SUV, possibly a Toyota Highlander, hit a child on a bicycle in the area of 300 Boston Post Road East on Sunday at 11 a.m, police said.
Police said that after the accident, the vehicle fled the scene, turning into the back entrance of Ghiloni Park.
Anyone with information about the potential suspect or vehicle may contact Detective Richardson at (508) 485-1212 ext. 36946.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.