Crime Child on bicycle hit by SUV in Marlborough, police searching for driver A gray or light green SUV was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run in Marlborough near 300 Boston Post Road on Sunday morning. Police are searching for the driver of a light gray or green SUV which hit a child on a bicycle in Marlborough.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying an SUV driver who reportedly hit a child on a bicycle in Marlborough and fled the scene.

There are no available details about the extent of the child’s injuries, age, or gender.

A gray or light green SUV, possibly a Toyota Highlander, hit a child on a bicycle in the area of 300 Boston Post Road East on Sunday at 11 a.m, police said.

Police said that after the accident, the vehicle fled the scene, turning into the back entrance of Ghiloni Park.

Anyone with information about the potential suspect or vehicle may contact Detective Richardson at (508) 485-1212 ext. 36946.