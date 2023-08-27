Crime New Hampshire lawyer stabbed to death in his home Andrew Talcott, 41, was reportedly stabbed in the neck.

A New Hampshire man suffered a violent death in his home over the weekend when he was stabbed in the neck and killed, the state Attorney General’s office said in a press release Sunday.

Authorities discovered 41-year-old Alexander Talcott dead in his home at 98 Bennett Rd. in Durham early Saturday morning, the release said. An autopsy by the state chief medical examiner determined that he died of a stab wound to the neck and that his death was a homicide.

“The parties involved in the incident have been identified, and based on the information known to investigators there is no danger to the public,” the AG’s office wrote in the release.

Authorities are still investigating Talcott’s death, including whether the person who stabbed him was acting in self-defense, the release said. Officials have not publicly identified who killed Talcott or whether they will face charges.

NBC10 Boston reported that the AG’s office confirmed the victim is the same Alexander Talcott known as a Republican activist and lawyer.

The state director of the Republican National Lawyers Association, an organization Talcott reportedly worked with, told the news station that he was “a staunch advocate for the core values of the Republican Party.”

A friend of Talcott’s described him to WMUR as being curious and helpful. “We’re really going to miss him a lot,” Chris Ager told the news station.

No further information has been released.