Crime Police: Man died after assault, then fall from Portsmouth parking garage The assault happened between a nightclub and the parking garage shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, police said.





PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A man died early Saturday after eyewitnesses say he was assaulted by a group of males and then fell from a parking garage onto a sidewalk in Portsmouth, police said.

The assault happened between a nightclub and the parking garage shortly before 1 a.m., police said. The confrontation started at the Portsmouth Gas Light Co. nightclub with the males yelling at the other man and a group accompanying him, police said.

The victim was able to get away after being assaulted and went into the parking garage. At least one member of the other group followed him in. Eyewitnesses say he then tried to climb onto the rail of the parking garage and fell to the sidewalk below.

Advertisement:

He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

Portsmouth police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the assault or fall or have video of the areas where the incident occurred to contact them.