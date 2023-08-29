BPD: 3 men facing firearms charges for gun incident in the South End

Newsletter Signup
Boston police arrested three men on firearms charges after one of them allegedly pointed a gun at someone in the early hours Monday morning in the South End.
Officers responded to the scene at 1252 Washington St. around 3 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun, a release noted.
After receiving a description of the suspect and a vehicle that fled the scene, police searched the area and conducted a traffic stop of the suspected vehicle near Melnea Cass Boulevard and Washington Street.
Officers asked the three people inside the vehicle to step out, so they could search it. Police said they found a gun inside the car, which was later identified as a Smith and Wesson CTGE with six rounds in the chamber.
Police arrested Ahmed Doumbia, 21, of Dorchester; Alpha Bah, 22, of Dorchester; and Souleymane Barry-Diallo, 29, of Roslindale.
All three suspects are facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and armed robbery.
