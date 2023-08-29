Viola valued at $70,000 stolen in Brighton, police say

Newsletter Signup
A viola valued at $70,000 was stolen in Brighton on Sunday, according to Boston police.
The 16.5-inch viola was stolen in the area of Glenville Avenue on Sunday between 2 a.m. and 3:50 p.m., police said in a news release.
Police said the viola is stored inside a $1,300 black Bam Black Panther HighTech case with two Boston University stickers and a Vivant Vintage sticker placed on top.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (617) 343-4256. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
