Boston police ask public for help identifying suspect in Caribbean festival parade shooting

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they believe was involved in a Saturday shooting at a Boston Caribbean Festival parade that injured eight people.

A shootout unrelated to the festival took place just before 7:45 a.m. on the outskirts of the J’ouvert Parade in Dorchester, police said previously. One person was seriously injured.

Police have charged 21-year-old Dorchester resident Sebastian Monteiro Fernandez as a shooter in the incident, but are looking for another suspect.

The suspect in the picture below is described as a Black male, police said in a press release Wednesday. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes, and white sneakers.

Boston police believe the male pictured above was involved in the shooting at the Boston Caribbean Festival Saturday. – Boston Police Department

Anyone with information about this suspect or the shooting is asked to call police at (617) 343-4712 or 1 (800) 494-TIPS to give information anonymously.

Monteiro Fernandez allegedly went over to a metal parade barrier on Talbot Avenue and shot at a group of men, who then returned fire, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said during his arraignment Monday.

Monteiro Fernandez was shot in the leg during the shooting and went to seek medical attention, police said previously. He was taken to a hospital before he was identified as one of the shooters and placed under guard.

Another shooter was seen running from the scene into the back of a nearby Boys and Girls Club building, police said previously.

Police later arrested a 17-year-old Dorchester male who fit the description of that shooter, but on Sunday, they were still investigating whether he was involved in the shooting.

Boston police spokesperson John Boyle declined to clarify Wednesday night whether the 17-year-old was determined to have been involved in the shooting or whether the man pictured above is the second shooter police originally described.

Monteiro Fernandez was arraigned on charges of illegal possession of a loaded firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, discharging a weapon within 500 feet of a dwelling, and seven counts of armed assault with intent to murder. The judge held him without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Police arrested several others on firearms charges at the parade, but no others have been charged with a firing a weapon. They were also arraigned Monday.

At the arraignment, the lawyer of one of the others arrested, 30-year-old Dorchester resident Dwayne Francis, claimed Francis wasn’t involved in the shooting, claiming video was captured of Francis “doing the right thing” by picking up a gun and giving it to police.

But prosecutors described Francis as an “instigator” in the shootout. He was ordered held on $10,000 bail, and ordered to remain under house arrest with a GPS tracker if released.