Man reports being stabbed in stomach during mugging on Weston rail trail

Two men allegedly robbed and stabbed a man Tuesday afternoon on the rail trail in Weston.

Weston police responded to a report of the incident at the rear of 133 Boston Road around 12:30 p.m. and found a 30-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his lower abdomen area, a release noted.

Weston Fire Rescue tended to the victim’s wound and transported him to a Boston hospital, police said, noting that the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

At some point, the victim noticed that he had been stabbed, police said.

Two other people found the victim on the rail trail and called 911.

Weston police ask anyone with any information related to this incident to call detectives at 781-786-6200.