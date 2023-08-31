Crime Video shows alleged car thief roll out of moving car, run from police in Maynard Police request the public's help in identifying this suspect, as well as locating a group of eight to 10 others in connection to motor vehicle thefts across multiple Massachusetts communities this week.

Surveillance footage captured the moment a stolen motor vehicle spun out and crashed on a street in Maynard in the early hours Wednesday morning, as the alleged thief rolled out and ran off.

Maynard police received reports that suspects were breaking into and stealing cars near Acton Street at Christmas Motors on Wednesday around 3:30 a.m., a release noted.

At the scene, an officer noted that several cars blocked the roadway and vehicles appeared to flee in the area of Acton and Brown streets.

Police followed one vehicle they believed to be stolen after it drove down Route 27 and turned the wrong way onto Main Street, they said. This vehicle, which was captured on video, sped down the road and crashed near 217 Main St., police added.

Local and state police searched the area after the suspect fled on foot, but terrain and weather conditions limited the efforts, authorities said.

Police recovered the vehicle, a gray Toyota Avalon, which had allegedly been stolen in Maynard.

Authorities believe the suspects took other vehicles in Leominster and Sudbury before shifting to Maynard. They include the following:

A white BMW X4, stolen in Sudbury and later found abandoned in Worcester late Wednesday morning;

A white Chrysler Pacific, stolen in Leominster and later found abandoned in Fitchburg late Wednesday morning;

A gray four-door Dodge Ram, stolen in Maynard and later found abandoned in town;

A gray Toyota Rav4, stolen in Leominster and still missing.

Authorities believe two other vehicles were also stolen from Leominster and remain missing.

Maynard police request that anyone with information about these incidents or that may have surveillance footage from the time of these incidents in the areas of Brown or Main streets contact Sgt. Trista Manchuso or Det. Joe Morahan by phone at 978-897-1011 or email at [email protected] and [email protected].

An investigation remains ongoing. See below for footage of the suspect who fled the scene of the crash on Main Street:

Maynard Police Search for Suspect in Connection with a Crash of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. from John Guilfoil Public Relations on Vimeo.