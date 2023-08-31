Crime Newton man accused of beating his wife to death pleads not guilty to murder Richard Hanson is charged with killing his wife Nancy last month while the couple's children were home. Richard J. Hanson, 64, appeared in Newton District Court in July. He was arrested by Newton police at the family home on Brookline Street after a child inside the house called 911 to report that Hanson was assaulting his wife, Nancy M. Hanson, who later died. Suzanne Kreiter/Boston Globe Staff

Richard Hanson, the Newton man accused of bludgeoning his wife to death in July, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder during his Middlesex Superior Court arraignment Thursday.

Hanson, 64, was ordered held without bail, court records show. He’s been in custody since his arraignment in Newton District Court last month, though the case shifted to the Superior Court after a grand jury indicted Hanson on Aug. 17.

Prosecutors allege he assaulted Nancy Hanson, 54, with “one or more objects” on July 15, while the couple’s children were home.

One of the couple’s sons called 911 and told police that he believed his father was hitting his mother with a baseball bat, Assistant District Attorney Megan McGovern said in court last month.

Nancy Hanson’s friend, who was on the phone with her at the time, also called 911 and reportedly told police she heard the phone drop, followed by loud banging and the sound of children screaming, “Dad, stop, you’re killing her.”

Advertisement:

When officers arrived, Richard Hanson was standing in the driveway with blood spatter on his clothes and body, prosecutors said.

“He made statements to the effect of, ‘She was cheating on me’ and that he couldn’t believe he did that,” McGovern alleged.

She said officers found Nancy Hanson lying unconscious on the floor of one of her son’s bedrooms, bleeding from her head. The officers allegedly found a bloody baseball bat and barbell nearby.

Nancy Hanson was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died.

Days earlier, she had obtained a restraining order against Richard Hanson, telling Newton police that her husband had taken her purse, laptop, and car keys and refused to give them back, according to The Boston Globe.

According to the Globe, she denied cheating on her husband in a written affidavit, also alleging that Richard Hanson refused to give her access to family finances, spent money earmarked for their children, and squandered $10,000 on shoes.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan previously said police had been attempting to serve the restraining order when the fatal attack occurred.

Reached by phone Thursday, Richard Hanson’s attorney, Arthur Kelly, declined to comment on the arraignment.

Advertisement:

“The case is going to go through the process as all cases do, and that’s where we are at this point,” he said.