Police seek help identifying larceny suspect near North End

Boston police request the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a break-in Tuesday night downtown, close to the North End.

Police released photos of the suspect, a white man who was spotted wearing a Boston Bruins hat, brown shoes, blue pants, and a blue, white, and black plaid long-sleeve shirt.

Authorities want the suspect on charges of breaking and entering and larceny stemming from an incident Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 100 Hanover St.

Police request that anyone with information call detectives at 617-343-6150.

Community members can also submit anonymous tips by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).