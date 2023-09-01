Police seek help identifying larceny suspect near North End

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston police request the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a break-in Tuesday night downtown, close to the North End.
Police released photos of the suspect, a white man who was spotted wearing a Boston Bruins hat, brown shoes, blue pants, and a blue, white, and black plaid long-sleeve shirt.
Authorities want the suspect on charges of breaking and entering and larceny stemming from an incident Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 100 Hanover St.
Police request that anyone with information call detectives at 617-343-6150.
Community members can also submit anonymous tips by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.