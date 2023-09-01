Crime Woman charged with assault with intent to murder after allegedly dragging motorcyclist The alleged road rage incident happened after the biker “made a gesture to show disapproval” of the woman's driving, Medford Police said.

A driver is facing charges after she allegedly hit and dragged a motorcyclist who “made a gesture to show disapproval” of her driving Thursday, Medford police said.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near Brooks Elementary School on High Street, the Medford Police Department said in a release. Officers arrived to find a motorcyclist who had suffered minor injuries and was receiving care from Medford firefighters and emergency medical services.

The unidentified motorcyclist told police that a female driver had been following him closely for about a mile. He reportedly made a gesture of disapproval when she passed him on the left side and crossed the double line on the road, according to the release.

In response, police said, the woman swerved into the motorcyclist and caused him and his bike to fall. The car continued to push the bike — with the motorcyclist still on it — and dragged him about 15 feet up onto the sidewalk, according to police.

A witness was able to take a photo of the car’s license plate before it fled the scene, and officers tracked down a suspect using the license plate and the motorcyclist’s description of the driver.

Lovanie Jeanty, 24, of Everett, was arrested and charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital.