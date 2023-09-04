Crime A 2nd person has died in a weekend shooting in Lynn that injured 5 others Authorities watched over the scene outside the house on Essex Street in Lynn, where two people were killed and five others injured in a drive-by shooting. Craig Walker/The Boston Globe





LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A second person has died in a weekend shooting that injured five others at a gathering in Lynn, Massachusetts authorities said.

Jandriel Heredia, 21, of Revere, Massachusetts, died from injuries in the shooting, authorities said Sunday. Abraham Diaz, 25, was killed in the shooting early Saturday. No arrests have been made.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker has said the shooting was a targeted attack that came from a vehicle.

“This horrendous act of violence has impacted the families of the victims, the neighborhood, and the entire city,” Tucker said in a statement. “We will expend every resource in pursuit of justice and holding those responsible to be accountable for perpetrating this violence.”

Tucker and the Lynn police chief said they did not have information on the condition of the five other victims.