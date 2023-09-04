Jamaica Plain man arrested for Mattapan nightclub shooting

Newsletter Signup
A 29-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting two people at a Mattapan nightclub on Sunday night, Boston Police said.
Police said a victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a second victim with non-life-threatening injuries took themselves to the hospital.
Regan Feliz of Jamaica Plain was arrested around 12:46 a.m. on Monday on firearm related charges after a police officer observed people fleeing from Macumba Latina, a night club, police said in a press release.
Police said the officer approached a large group near the club and they immediately attempted to flee. Feliz dropped a firearm as he was running away. The officer pursued the group on foot and arrested Feliz.
A second firearm was discovered on Feliz’s waistband while he was being arrested, according to police.
Police said the firearms were a Polymer 80 with 26 rounds in the magazine and a Polymer 80 with nine rounds in the magazine.
Feliz has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition and is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court, according to police.
